Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $783,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

