Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,397 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.69 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

