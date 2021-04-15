J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $224.18

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 224.18 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 248.40 ($3.25). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 242.80 ($3.17), with a volume of 4,156,017 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.41. The company has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1,204.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

