FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 28,552 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,552 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period.

DWX opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

