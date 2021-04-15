Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 331,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,125,000 after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 201,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 54,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.