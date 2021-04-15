HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,735 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

