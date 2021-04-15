Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

