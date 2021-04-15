Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of SiTime worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

SITM stock opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.14 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,535,762.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $278,344.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,138 shares of company stock worth $1,801,733 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

