Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289,683 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 122,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

