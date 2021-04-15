Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.75-2.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-285 million.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

Citi Trends stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

