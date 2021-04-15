The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

