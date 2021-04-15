Analysts Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT at $191.50

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $271.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $125.03 and a 1 year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Littelfuse by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.