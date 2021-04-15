EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Scotiabank

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.54 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2,618.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 144,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 139,263 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,599 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.