Charter Communications’ (CHTR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $680.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $742.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.13.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $617.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $621.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.31. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $474.54 and a twelve month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

