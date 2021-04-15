DA Davidson Cuts WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target to $295.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $353.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WDFC opened at $256.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.14. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.77 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

