Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.81 million, a PE ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $2,085,867.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chuy’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 14.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Chuy’s by 239.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.