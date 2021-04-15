HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 235 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.58 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average of $109.72.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

