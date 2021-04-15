DA Davidson Begins Coverage on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

