Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CL King increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.
DIN opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $95.32.
In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
