Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CL King increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

DIN opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

