Norway Savings Bank Has $230,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.62 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61.

