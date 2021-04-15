FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 32,660 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 51,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

