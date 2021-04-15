FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 39,910 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,910 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.