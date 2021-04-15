FDx Advisors Inc. Has $34,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,201 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $130.88 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

