Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $511,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.47.

LIN stock opened at $285.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.44 and a 200-day moving average of $254.08. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $287.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

