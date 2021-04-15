Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $285.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.44 and its 200-day moving average is $254.08. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $287.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

