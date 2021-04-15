Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $253.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $136.38 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.