Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,090 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $14,809,806.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,430,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,152,706 shares of company stock valued at $109,594,796.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

