Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00227.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:BBDO opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

