BSCPAD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33.37 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00008122 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $164.93 million and approximately $33.37 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00067040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00271393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.83 or 0.00741407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,543.09 or 0.99756727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.90 or 0.00867529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,391,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

