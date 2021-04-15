ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 25,000 Shares

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $37,844.14.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $396,595.30.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $135.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

