Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard Sells 407 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,746.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $148.82 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zendesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Zendesk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

