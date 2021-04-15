Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 51.6% in March

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.