Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $510.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

