Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Brett R. Chouinard Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 53,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 336.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,975 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 960.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,182 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.