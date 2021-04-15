SVB Leerink Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $690.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $680.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Align Technology stock opened at $594.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $544.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $178.70 and a 12-month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

