Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.47.

DDOG opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,107.30 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $337,951.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,712.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,132,702 shares of company stock worth $204,993,725. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

