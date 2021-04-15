Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.83% from the stock’s previous close.

AHAC opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.