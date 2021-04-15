Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $95.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.28.

Shares of DELL opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $94.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145 in the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

