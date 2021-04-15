Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Declares Dividend of $0.57

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5704 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

ORKLY stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

ORKLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, February 12th. Danske raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

