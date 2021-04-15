Lithia Motors (LAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.68 per share for the quarter.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $392.21 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $82.45 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.59 and its 200 day moving average is $318.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

