Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $138.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RJF. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $131.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.