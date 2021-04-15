SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM opened at $18.13 on Thursday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.