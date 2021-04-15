ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.