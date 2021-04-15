HC Wainwright Raises First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $20.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of AG opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $30,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 340,640 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 435.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 348,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 283,290 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

