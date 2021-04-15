HC Wainwright Raises First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $20.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.
Shares of AG opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $30,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 340,640 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 435.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 348,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 283,290 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.