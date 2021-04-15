Boise Cascade’s (BCC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boise Cascade by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

