iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $304.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $161.57 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

