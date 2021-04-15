Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE DUK opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

