Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $380.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $220.85 and a 12 month high of $385.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.28 and its 200 day moving average is $345.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

