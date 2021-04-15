UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

