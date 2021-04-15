Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 4.34% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

